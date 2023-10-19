Renault Q3 Group Revenue Up 13.8% At Constant Exchange Rates; Confirms 2023 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Renault Group (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) said it achieved again a strong performance in the third quarter with total revenue increasing by 13.8% at constant exchange rates. Worldwide Group's sales were 511,000 vehicles in third quarter, up 6.1% compared to a year ago. In Europe, sales were up 15.3%.

Third quarter Group revenue was 10.5 billion euros, up 7.6% from a year ago. At constant exchange rates, Group revenue was up 13.8%. Automotive revenue was 9.4 billion euros, up 5.0%, or an increase of 11.3% at constant exchange rates.

For the 9-month period: Group revenue was at 37.4 billion euros, up 21.1% from last year, or an increase of 25.3% at constant exchange rates. Auto revenue was at 34.2 billion euros, up 20.1%, or an increase of 24.2% at constant exchange rates.

Looking forward, Renault Group confirmed its fiscal 2023 financial outlook with: a Group operating margin between 7% and 8%; and a free cash flow superior or equal to 2.5 billion euros. Renault Group expects a Group operating margin in second half above first half, which was at 7.6%.

"Following the signature of the Alliance definitive agreements in July, we confirm that the completion of the transaction is expected by the end of the year, as planned. This will create additional value through common operational projects and give Renault Group the opportunity to optimally reallocate part of its capital," said Thierry Piéton, CFO.

