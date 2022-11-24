Renault To Accelerate Decarbonisation Plan For Its Plants In France; Enters Three Major Partnerships

(RTTNews) - Renault Group (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) announced an acceleration of the decarbonization plan for its industrial sites with three strategic partnerships. The Group entered partnerships with new partners: Voltalia, ENGIE, and Dalkia. The Group said the partnerships will make it possible to achieve net zero carbon for the plants of the ElectriCity cluster in France in 2025, in Europe in 2030 and worldwide in 2050.

Renault Group and Voltalia signed France's largest long-term renewable electricity supply agreement for a capacity of 350 megawatts representing the production of approximately 500 gigawatt hours per year by 2027. This agreement will enable Renault to cover up to 50% of the electricity consumption of the manufacturer's production activities in France in 2027.

Renault Group and ENGIE are developing a deep geothermal energy project at the Douai plant. The aim is supplying the plant with carbon-free heat, replacing 70% of its gas needs from local and renewable sources. The partnership would span 15 years.

Also, Renault Group and Dalkia, EDF Group, joined forces to supply carbon-free heat to the Maubeuge plant. The aim is to install a biomass boiler to replace 65% of the gas consumption at the Maubeuge plant.