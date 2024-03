Renault wants to charge £7,500 to fix my Zoe electric car

The charger was the only fault, but it would cost more than the car was worth to replaceWe have a 2017 Renault Zoe electric car which we bought secondhand from a friend in 2020. We were initially very pleased with it. However, in July 2023, it stopped charging. It still drove fine, and there was nothing else wrong with it.We live in north-west Scotland, and as none of the local garages will deal with EVs it had to go on a low-loader to the Renault dealership in Inverness. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel