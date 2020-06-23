Render hires senior industry executive for new Vice President, Network Deployment role in US

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Render Networks, an innovative telecommunications network construction management platform, today announced the appointment of senior telecom and technology executive Frank DeJoy to spearhead the growth of its North American business.

Mr. DeJoy takes on the role of Vice President of Network Deployment with immediate effect, based in San Diego, CA.

In response to the company's outstanding growth and the unprecedented level of broadband and wireless network investment in the United States, the new role will accelerate Render's market development efforts and further strengthen the company's ability to serve a growing customer portfolio with best-in-class deployment technology.

"Frank's extensive industry expertise and leadership experience will benefit Render and our customers greatly at a pivotal time for the industry - when connectivity and efficiency have never been more important. With the momentum that exists in the market, our entire team are excited to play a central and growing role in driving market awareness and adoption of innovative deployment approaches for Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and wireless networks."

"With Frank on board, we're well-positioned to support our growing customer base and enable even more network owner, ISP and construction partners across the country to streamline network deployment and better understand the value of an end-to-end digital approach.

Mr. DeJoy brings a depth of experience in fiber and wireless network deployment, strategic planning and product development, and is passionate about using his strengths in both infrastructure construction and technology to make a positive impact on communities across the country.

"Render presents a refreshing new approach to the timely and efficient delivery of broadband services in rural, suburban, and metropolitan markets," said Frank. "I have seen Render's construction work management platform enable customers with paperless processes that synchronize construction data in real-time across all stakeholders. Projects are consistently experiencing reduced costs, reduced time-to-market, and advanced quality control."

DeJoy is looking forward to working with Render's partners across North America and developing other key industry relationships.

"I am excited at the potential impact of an end-to-end Digital Network Construction approach to enhance telecom operators' capabilities to accelerate their deployment of high-speed internet access in this era of unprecedented need," said DeJoy. "The industry will realize tremendous value from the dynamic platform Render has built, enabling customers to serve more subscribers sooner at affordable rates."

Before joining Render in early June, Frank worked in telecommunications and technology for 30 years in executive roles at AT&T, General Dynamics, Dycom, and Quanta Services where he helped internal teams and customers plan, deploy and operate large-scale fiber and wireless networks. Most recently, he helped launch a hybrid fiber/wireless Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) in California and software startups in IoT cybersecurity and wireless network management.

Frank earned a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with Highest Honors from Rutgers University.

About Render Networks

Founded in 2013 with a mission to build networks better, Render has a successful history of streamlining large-scale network construction in Australia and, more recently, enabling ISPs, telecommunication and utility owners and construction teams in the United States to deliver fiber networks more efficiently. Utilizing GIS, mobile and automation technologies, Render's Digital Network Construction platform solves the complexities associated with network deployment by digitizing design and construction workflows and eliminating manual construction approaches. Render converts a complex network design directly into construction simple tasks, defined on a familiar map-based interface and sequenced to optimal delivery, resulting in cost and time efficiencies of up to 50 percent. Real-time, geospatial data provides a single, integrated view of progress to all stakeholders, improving project data visibility and control across network rollouts. Visit https://rendernetworks.com/

SOURCE Render Networks