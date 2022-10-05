Rendered.ai Joins AWS Marketplace

First synthetic data platform for computer vision to be offered to Amazon Web Services customers worldwide

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendered.ai , the leading platform for physics-based synthetic data, announced availability for purchase on the AWS Marketplace , a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for organizations to discover, procure, entitle, provision, and govern third-party software. Rendered.ai's availability on the AWS Marketplace expands access to synthetic data generation capability to a wide range of industries and applied AI use cases from robotics, to automotive and medical, satellite imagery and security.

"We are pleased to team up with AWS to help companies of all types to overcome the costs and challenges of using real-world data," said Nathan Kundtz, founder and CEO, Rendered.ai. "Now that Rendered is on the marketplace, synthetic data for computer vision applications will be directly available to AWS customers to help drive innovation and time to market. With an Enterprise Subscription, customers will have access to a data engineering team, technical account manager, and third-party content offered through our platform."

Rendered.ai is a Platform as a Service for data scientists, data engineers, and developers who need to create and deploy unlimited, customized synthetic data for machine learning and artificial intelligence workflows, reducing expense, closing gaps, and overcoming bias, security, and privacy issues when compared with the use or acquisition of real-world data. Rendered.ai's platform is the first of its kind to be offered on the AWS Marketplace.

"Tackle is excited to help Rendered.ai launch their Marketplace business in the AWS cloud ecosystem," said Lauren Newby, Head of Cloud Partnerships at Tackle.io , an AWS partner who enables software companies to launch, grow, and scale their businesses through the clouds. "We're proud to be a part of Rendered.ai's Cloud go-to-market strategy and digital selling tech stack to help accelerate business growth through stronger win rates and faster sales cycles."

Rendered.ai moves the process of creating and exploiting synthetic data closer to the business need by providing a collaborative environment, samples, and cloud resources to quickly get started defining new data generation channels, creating datasets in high performance compute environments, and comparing and cataloging real and synthetic datasets.

Access to Rendered.ai includes an easy-to-use web interface for synthetic data job configuration and management, developer tools and samples, dataset comparison tools, and an SDK for remote access and configuration. Rendered.ai can be used by data scientists and computer vision engineers through a web interface or customers can integrate Rendered.ai's platform directly into their AI pipelines.

Learn more about Rendered.ai on AWS Marketplace here or sign up for a trial .

About Rendered.ai

Rendered.ai is a Platform as a Service for synthetic data generation that puts physically accurate sensor modeling and a closed-loop data engineering workflow in the hands of data scientists and innovators. Founded by physicist Nathan Kundtz, Rendered.ai has created and powers the first-ever developer framework for synthetic data, turning simulation tools into synthetic data capabilities which includes scenario generation, 3D model libraries, asset management, compute management, annotation, metadata management and more. Rendered.ai is a privately held company based in Bellevue, Washington. For more information on the company and to sign up for a free account, please visit: www.rendered.ai .

