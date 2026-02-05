Renesas Electronics Slips To Loss In FY25 On Weak Sales; Sees Growth In Q1; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Renesas Electronics Corp. (RNECF, 6723.T) on Thursday reported a loss in fiscal 2025, compared to prior year's profit. Operating profit declined from last year with weak revenues. Further, the firm issued first-quarter outlook, expecting year-over-year growth in adjusted revenues and margin.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 6.4 percent higher at 2,739.50 yen.

For the full year, Consolidated loss attributable to owners of parent was 80.60 billion yen, compared to prior year's profit of 529.21 billion yen a year ago. Loss per share was 28.65 yen, compared to profit of 120.85 yen last year.

However, the company recorded operating profit of 201.17 billion yen for the period, down 9.8 percent from 222.98 billion yen a year ago.

Revenue for the year slipped 2 percent to 1.32 trillion yen from 1.35 trillion in the prior year.

Looking ahead for the first quarter ending March 31, the company projects adjusted revenues of 367.50 billion yen to 382.50 billion yen, a growth of 19% to 23.9 percent year-over-year.

Adjusted operating margin would be 32.0 percent and adjusted gross margin would be 58.5 percent, both higher than last year.

