Renesas Electronics Turns To Profit In 9 Months, Sees Adj. Revenue Growth In FY26; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - Renesas Electronics Corp. (RNECF, 6723.T), a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer, reported Thursday a significant profit in the first nine months of fiscal 2026, compared to prior year's loss, with higher revenues.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent was 589.526 billion yen or 318.18 yen per share, compared with a loss of 69.086 billion yen or 38.28 yen per share a year earlier.

Operating profit surged 466 percent to 757.991 billion yen from 133.921 billion yen in the prior-year period.

Revenue increased 27.3 percent to 1.235 trillion yen from 969.675 billion yen a year earlier.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects adjusted operating margin of 33.2 percent at midpoint of range, up 3.9 percentage points from last year, and adjusted revenues of 1.659 trillion yen to 1.674 trillion yen, an year-over-year growth of 25.8 percent to 27.0 percent.

In Tokyo, the shares were trading at 2,914.50 yen, down 5.98 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.