|
17.05.2022 22:01:00
ReneSola Power to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on June 7, 2022
STAMFORD, Conn., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2022 ended March 31, 2022 after the U.S. stock market close on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 (5:00 a.m. China Standard Time on Wednesday, June 8, 2022).
What: ReneSola Power First Quarter (ended March 31, 2022) Earnings Call
When: 5:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 (5:00 a.m. China Standard Time on Wednesday, June 8, 2022)
Webcast:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/az86prxx
Please register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference call access information will be provided upon registration.
Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7779910
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until June 15, 2022. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 7779910.
Phone Number
Toll-Free Number
United States
+1 (646) 254-3697
+1 (855) 452-5696
Hong Kong
+852 3051-2780
+852 8009-63117
Mainland China
+86 (800) 988-0552
Other International
+61 (2) 8199-0299
A webcast of the conference call will be available on the ReneSola Power website at http://ir.renesolapower.com.
About ReneSola Power
ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renesola-power-to-release-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-june-7-2022-301549461.html
SOURCE ReneSola Ltd.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Renesola Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
22.03.22
|Ausblick: Renesola präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.12.21
|Ausblick: Renesola legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.08.21
|Ausblick: Renesola veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.05.21
|Ausblick: Renesola präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.03.21
|Ausblick: Renesola informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
29.11.20
|Ausblick: Renesola stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.11.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Renesola legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.08.20
|Ausblick: Renesola legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Renesola Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Renesola Ltd (spons. ADRs)
|4,26
|6,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen: US-Börsen zum Handelsende tiefrot - Dow schließt klar unter 32.000-Punkte-Marke -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben zur Wochenmitte ab. An der Wall Street rutschten die Kurse am Mittwoch kräftig ab. Die asiatischen Börsen entwickelten sich positiv.