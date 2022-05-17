+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
17.05.2022 22:01:00

ReneSola Power to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on June 7, 2022

STAMFORD, Conn., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2022 ended March 31, 2022 after the U.S. stock market close on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.  The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 (5:00 a.m. China Standard Time on Wednesday, June 8, 2022).

(PRNewsfoto/ReneSola Ltd.)

What: ReneSola Power First Quarter (ended March 31, 2022) Earnings Call

When: 5:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 (5:00 a.m. China Standard Time on Wednesday, June 8, 2022)

Webcast:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/az86prxx

Please register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference call access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7779910

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until June 15, 2022. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 7779910.


Phone Number

Toll-Free Number

United States

+1 (646) 254-3697

+1 (855) 452-5696

Hong Kong

+852 3051-2780

+852 8009-63117

Mainland China


+86 (800) 988-0552

Other International

+61 (2) 8199-0299


 

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the ReneSola Power website at http://ir.renesolapower.com.

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renesola-power-to-release-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-june-7-2022-301549461.html

SOURCE ReneSola Ltd.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Renesola Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Renesola Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Renesola Ltd (spons. ADRs) 4,26 6,23% Renesola Ltd (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen: US-Börsen zum Handelsende tiefrot - Dow schließt klar unter 32.000-Punkte-Marke -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben zur Wochenmitte ab. An der Wall Street rutschten die Kurse am Mittwoch kräftig ab. Die asiatischen Börsen entwickelten sich positiv.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen