ReNeuron Group Names John Hawkins CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ReNeuron Group plc (RENE.L) announced the appointment of John Hawkins as Chief Financial Officer and Board member with immediate effect. Hawkins joined the company in October 2014 as Financial Controller and was also appointed Company Secretary in June 2021.

The Group also announced that Simon Dew will be joining the Executive Team as Chief Business Officer. Dew is a senior healthcare executive.

"The appointment of Simon Dew as CBO will be a key role in the new ReNeuron Executive team to maximise the opportunity we see ahead of us in the field and to accelerate our partnership opportunities," said Catherine Isted, CEO.

Randolph Corteling assumes the role of Chief Scientific Officer. Stefano Pluchino will become the Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board. Suzanne Hancock, currently Head of Operations, moves to the position of Chief Operations Officer.