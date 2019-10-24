ReNeuron Presents Positive Data at the 27th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy on Lead Cell Line

PENCOED, Wales, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNeuron Group plc (AIM: RENE), a UK-based global leader in the development of cell-based therapeutics, is pleased to announce that new data relating to its CTX stem cell platform will be presented today at the 27th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT), a leading scientific conference taking place this week in Barcelona, Spain.

Dr. Steve Pells, Principal Investigator at ReNeuron, will present new data showing the phenotypic stability and scalability of a mesenchymal stem cell line derived from the Company's proprietary, conditionally immortalized, human neural stem cell line (CTX) following re-programming to a pluripotent state.

The Company has previously presented data demonstrating that its CTX stem cell line, currently undergoing clinical evaluation for the treatment of stroke disability, can be successfully and rapidly re-programmed to an embryonic stem cell-like state enabling differentiation into any cell type. In essence, this means that the Company is able to take its neural stem cells back to being stem cells that can be made to develop into any other type of stem cell including bone, nerve, muscle and skin.

The new data being presented today show for the first time that these CTX-iPSCs (induced pluripotent stem cells) can indeed be differentiated along different cell lineages to generate, for example, mesenchymal stem cell lines. Further, the mesenchymal stem cell lines generated can be grown at scale by virtue of the Company's conditional immortalization technology, enabling the efficient production of clinical-grade cell therapy candidates.

These results are particularly encouraging as they demonstrate that CTX, a well-characterized, clinical-grade neural stem cell line, could be used to produce new conditionally immortalized allogeneic (i.e. non-donor-specific) cell lines from any of the three primary germ cell layers which form during embryonic development. ReNeuron is currently exploring the potential to develop further new allogeneic cell lines as potential therapeutic agents in diseases of unmet medical need for subsequent licensing to third parties.

"The data we are presenting at the ESGCT Annual Congress represent a significant advance in the use of cell re-programming to generate new allogeneic cell lines as potential therapeutic candidates," commented Dr. Randolph Corteling, Head of Research at ReNeuron. "Importantly, the maintenance of the immortalization technology within these new cell lines may allow for the scaled production of 'off the shelf' allogeneic stem cells, such as haematopoietic stem cells as a potential alternative approach to those cancer immunotherapies currently in development that rely on the use of the patient's own T-cells."

