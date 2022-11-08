|
08.11.2022 12:00:00
ReNew Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Q2 FY 23 Earnings Report
GURUGRAM, India, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Energy Global plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: RNWWW), India's leading renewable energy company, today announced it will issue its second quarter (July-September 2022) fiscal year 2023 earnings report after the close of the Nasdaq on November 15, 2022.
A conference call has been scheduled to discuss the earnings results at 8:30 AM ET (7:00 PM IST) on November 16, 2022. The conference call can be accessed live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/976hedpe or by phone (toll-free) by dialing:
US/ Canada: (+1) 855 881 1339
UK: (+44) 0800 051 8245
Sweden: (+46) 020 791 959
India: (+91) 0008 0010 08443
Singapore: (+65) 800 101 2785
Hong Kong: (+852) 800 966 806
Japan: (+81) 005 3116 1281
Rest of the world: (+61) 7 3145 4010 (toll)
An audio replay will be available following the call on our investor relations website at https://investor.renewpower.in/news-events/events
About ReNew
ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy, solar energy, and hydro projects. As of October 10, 2022, ReNew has a gross total portfolio of ~ 13.4 GW of renewable energy projects across India, including commissioned and committed projects. To know more, visit www.renewpower.in and follow us on Linked In, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Press Enquiries
Shilpa Narani
shilpa.narani@renewpower.in
+ 91 99993 84233
Investor Enquiries
Nathan Judge Subhadip Mitra ir@renewpower.in
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653741/ReNew_Power_New_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renew-announces-date-and-conference-call-details-for-q2-fy-23-earnings-report-301671376.html
SOURCE ReNew Energy Global Plc
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ReNew Energy Global PLC Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu ReNew Energy Global PLC Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ReNew Energy Global PLC Registered Shs -A-
|5,89
|2,29%