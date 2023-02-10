|
10.02.2023 14:58:00
ReNew Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Q3 FY 23 Earnings Report
GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Energy Global plc ("ReNew") (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: RNWWW), India's leading renewable energy company, today announced it will issue its third quarter (October-December 2022) fiscal year 2023 earnings report after the close of the Nasdaq on February 16, 2023.
A conference call has been scheduled to discuss the earnings results at 8:30 AM ET (7:00 PM IST) on February 17, 2023. The conference call can be accessed live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e96iqdfv or by phone (toll-free) by dialing:
US/ Canada: (+1) 855 881 1339
France: (+33) 0800 981 498
Germany: (+49) 0800 182 7617
Hong Kong: (+852) 800 966 806
India: (+91) 0008 0010 08443
Japan: (+81) 005 3116 1281
Singapore: (+65) 800 101 2785
Sweden: (+46) 020 791 959
UK: (+44) 0800 051 8245
Rest of the world: (+61) 7 3145 4010 (toll)
An audio replay will be available following the call on our investor relations website at https://investor.renewpower.in/news-events/events
About ReNew
ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy, solar energy, and hydro projects. As of October 10, 2022, ReNew has a gross total portfolio of ~ 13.4 GW of renewable energy projects across India, including commissioned and committed projects. To know more, visit www.renewpower.in and follow us on Linked In, Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Press Enquiries
Shilpa Narani
shilpa.narani@renewpower.in
Investor Enquiries
Nathan Judge
ir@renewpower.in
