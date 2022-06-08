08.06.2022 12:30:00

ReNew Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Q4 FY22 Earnings Report

GURUGRAM, India, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Energy Global plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: RNWWW), India's leading renewable energy company, today announced it will issue its fourth quarter (January-March 2022) earnings report for FY22 after the close of the market on June 14, 2022.

ReNew Power Private Limited Logo

A conference call has been scheduled to discuss the earnings results at 8:30 AM EDT (6:00 PM IST) on June 15, 2022. The conference call can be accessed live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5qv96gc3 or by phone (toll-free) by dialling:

US/ Canada: (+1) 855 881 1339 
UK: (+44) 0800 051 8245 
Sweden: (+46) 020 791 959   
India: (+91) 0008 0010 08443 
Singapore: (+65) 800 101 2785 
Hong Kong: (+852) 800 966 806 
Japan: (+81) 005 3116 1281 
Rest of the world: (+61) 7 3145 4010 (toll)

An audio replay will be available following the call on our investor relations website at https://investor.renewpower.in/news-events/events 

About ReNew

ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy, solar energy, and hydro projects. As of May 31, 2022, ReNew has a gross total portfolio of ~ 12.8 GW of renewable energy projects across India, including commissioned and committed projects. To know more, visit www.renewpower.in and follow us on Linked In, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Press Enquiries

Kamil Zaheer
kamil.zaheer@renewpower.in 
+ 91 9811538880

Karan Anand
karan.anand@renewpower.in
+ 91 9833372732

Investor Enquiries

Nathan Judge
Anunay Shahi
ir@renewpower.in 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renew-announces-date-and-conference-call-details-for-q4-fy22-earnings-report-301563830.html

SOURCE ReNew Power Private Limited

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ReNew Energy Global PLC Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu ReNew Energy Global PLC Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ReNew Energy Global PLC Registered Shs -A- 6,88 2,26% ReNew Energy Global PLC Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Abgaben -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Leitindex präsentierte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der DAX bewegte sich ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. An den US-Börsen kam es zu Verlusten. Asiens Aktienmärkte gaben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen