Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.07.2022 13:18:00

ReNew Energy Global Plc files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Financial Year ended March 31, 2022

GURUGRAM, India, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Energy Global Plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: RNWWW) announced that it has filed its annual report on form 20-F for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States. The annual report on form 20-F can be accessed on the Investor Relations Section of ReNew's website at https://investor.renewpower.in/ and on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. ReNew will provide all shareholders, upon request, hard copies of these documents, free of charge.

ReNew Power New Logo

About ReNew

ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy, solar energy, and hydro projects. As of June 30, 2022, ReNew has a gross total portfolio of ~ 12.8 GW of renewable energy projects across India, including commissioned and committed projects. To know more, visit www.renewpower.in and follow us on Linked In, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Press Enquiries

Kamil Zaheer 
kamil.zaheer@renewpower.in 
+ 91 9811538880

Shilpa Narani
shilpa.narani@renewpower.in
+91 9999384233

Investor Enquiries 
Nathan Judge
Anunay Shahi
ir@renewpower.in 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653741/ReNew_Power_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renew-energy-global-plc-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-financial-year-ended-march-31-2022-301594267.html

SOURCE ReNew Energy Global Plc

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ReNew Energy Global PLC Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu ReNew Energy Global PLC Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ReNew Energy Global PLC Registered Shs -A- 5,94 -6,22% ReNew Energy Global PLC Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Powell-Aussagen und Bilanzsaison im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen grün -- ATX schließt deutlich tiefer -- DAX legt schlussendlich zu -- Börsen Asiens beenden Handelstag mehrheitlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Donnerstag ab, während sich der deutsche Leitindex aufwärts bewegt. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Kauflaune. An den Börsen in Fernost war mehrheitlich eine freundliche Tendenz beobachtet worden.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen