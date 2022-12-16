Ihre Meinung zählt: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!-w-
16.12.2022 13:29:39

ReNew Power In Deal To Supply 150 MW Clean Energy To Microsoft In India

(RTTNews) - ReNew Power (RNW), an Indian renewable energy company, announced Friday that it has signed a renewable energy agreement of 150 MW with Microsoft India, affiliated to tech major Microsoft Corp. (MSFT).

Under the deal, ReNew will produce 150 MW of clean energy from a recently commissioned solar site near Bikaner.

The venture is expected to help contribute towards Microsoft's ambition of shifting to 100 percent supply of renewable energy by 2025.

Commenting on the partnership, Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India said, "Microsoft is striving to run 100% on renewable energy by 2025 and turn carbon negative by 2030. We are happy to partner with ReNew Power to meet our sustainability targets, and to also help our customers and partners on their sustainability journey."

According to the firm, the deal signifies that corporates globally, including India, are increasingly integrating renewable energy into their operations in every form.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

09.12.22 Microsoft Outperform Credit Suisse Group
21.11.22 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
14.11.22 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
14.11.22 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
31.10.22 Microsoft Overweight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp. 230,90 -1,87% Microsoft Corp.
ReNew Energy Global PLC Registered Shs -A- 5,12 -4,73% ReNew Energy Global PLC Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Aussagen der Notenbanken verunsichern Anleger: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex gaben am Freitag nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag klar schwächer, der Dow Jones rutschte unter die 33.000-Punkte-Marke. Zum Wochenausklang ging es an den Märkten in Asien mehrheitlich abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen