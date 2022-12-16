|
16.12.2022 13:29:39
ReNew Power In Deal To Supply 150 MW Clean Energy To Microsoft In India
(RTTNews) - ReNew Power (RNW), an Indian renewable energy company, announced Friday that it has signed a renewable energy agreement of 150 MW with Microsoft India, affiliated to tech major Microsoft Corp. (MSFT).
Under the deal, ReNew will produce 150 MW of clean energy from a recently commissioned solar site near Bikaner.
The venture is expected to help contribute towards Microsoft's ambition of shifting to 100 percent supply of renewable energy by 2025.
Commenting on the partnership, Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India said, "Microsoft is striving to run 100% on renewable energy by 2025 and turn carbon negative by 2030. We are happy to partner with ReNew Power to meet our sustainability targets, and to also help our customers and partners on their sustainability journey."
According to the firm, the deal signifies that corporates globally, including India, are increasingly integrating renewable energy into their operations in every form.
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|09.12.22
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|14.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|14.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.10.22
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|230,90
|-1,87%
|ReNew Energy Global PLC Registered Shs -A-
|5,12
|-4,73%
