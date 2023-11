Renewable Energy Stocks Got Crushed in 2023. 3 Top Stocks You Won't Regret Buying on the Dip.

How bad has it been for renewable investors this year? Very. The Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEMKT: TAN), which tracks the MAC Global Solar Energy Index, has lost almost half its value from its 2023 peak. Given the big drop, should investors avoid renewables right now? After all, the industry is going through a pretty painful downturn.Three Fool.com contributors think the answer is "no." Instead of avoiding renewables, they see lots of opportunities to profit. Eventually, the cycle will return to growth, and possibly even higher highs.Here are these contributors takes on renewable energy stocks Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), Enersys (NYSE: ENS), and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ). While the near term is hard to predict, the best times to invest in renewables in the past have always been during downturns like now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel