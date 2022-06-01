Renewable Properties and United Renewable Energy Break ground on 20MW North Carolina Portfolio

CUMMING, Ga., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewable Properties and United Renewable Energy LLC (URE) have commenced construction on three North Carolina projects totaling 20MW. Renewable Properties will finance and own the projects and has selected United Renewable Energy to complete the engineering, procurement, and construction.

The projects, which span the state, were acquired from Cypress Creek Renewables, who completed their initial development. Two are in Columbus County and one in Rockingham County. Cypress Creek will continue involvement in these projects by providing operations and maintenance services through its top-ranked O&M division. All three projects are expected to be completed and delivering energy by the fall.

Renewable Properties and URE have had to be creative to keep the projects within budget and on schedule despite historical inflation and rising prices on materials, fuel, and every aspect of project construction. "Our partners rely on us, and our team takes tremendous pride in working collaboratively with the project owners to ensure that we maintain the project budgets." Said Keith Herbs, Executive Vice President of URE.

"With the solar market full of uncertainty around rising construction costs and potential tariffs, it's great to work with EPC partners like URE who are willing to go the extra mile to get the job done." said Aaron Halimi, Founder and President of Renewable Properties.

This portfolio of projects will add to Renewable Properties' operating fleet in the Carolinas with additional plans to announce more North Carolina projects soon, as well as additions to their ever-growing pipeline of projects throughout the United States.

"Cypress Creek Renewables has developed hundreds of solar projects in the state of North Carolina and is proud to have a home base in the state," Sarah Slusser, CEO of Cypress Creek Renewables said. "We are deeply invested in the continued success of projects that work toward a more sustainable future in North Carolina and beyond. It was great working with Renewable Properties and their team to help get these projects across the finish line."

About Renewable Properties

Founded in 2017, Renewable Properties specializes in developing and investing in small-scale utility and community solar energy projects throughout the U.S. Led by experienced renewable energy professionals with development and investment experience, Renewable Properties works closely with communities, developers, landowners, utilities and financial institutions looking to invest in large solar energy systems. For more information about Renewable Properties, visit www.renewprop.com.

About United Renewable Energy LLC

United Renewable Energy LLC (URE) develops, designs, builds solar photovoltaic and energy storage systems for utilities, industrial and commercial companies, Independent Power Producers, and Electrical Membership Co-operatives. www.u-renew.com

About Cypress Creek Renewables

Cypress Creek Renewables (CCR) is a leading renewables IPP. CCR develops, finances, owns and operates utility-scale and distributed solar and energy storage projects across the United States. Their mission is to power a sustainable future, one project at a time. Since inception, CCR has developed more than 11GW of solar projects. Today CCR owns 1.7GW of solar, and through its O&M services business, operates 4GW of solar projects. For more information about Cypress Creek, please visit www.ccrenew.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renewable-properties-and-united-renewable-energy-break-ground-on-20mw-north-carolina-portfolio-301559090.html

SOURCE United Renewable Energy LLC