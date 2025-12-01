Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-

Renewal Fuels Aktie

WKN DE: A0MYAW / ISIN: US75971P1012

01.12.2025 19:48:54

Renewal Fuels Signs LOI To Merge With Kepler Fusion, Targeting Nasdaq Or TXSE Uplisting

(RTTNews) - Renewal Fuels (RNWF) has signed a non-binding LOI with Earth Science Fund I and Kepler Fusion Technologies for a proposed merger that would give Kepler majority control and position the combined entity to pursue an uplisting to Nasdaq or the Texas Stock Exchange.

Kepler develops the Texatron, an aneutronic fusion power system using a Deuterium-Helium-3 reaction designed to deliver clean, scalable, zero-emissions baseload energy with minimal radioactive byproducts. Its model centers on owning and operating fusion units while selling power to industrial and commercial customers through long-term contracts.

RNWF is taking steps to prepare for public-market readiness, including third-party valuation, a PCAOB audit engagement, and cleanup of legacy issues, including the expected cancellation of 1.68B former management-linked shares and the elimination of dilutive third-party debt. Under the contemplated terms, ESF would assume voting control via a single preferred share, while RNWF would acquire Kepler through the issuance of up to 240 million common shares, subject to valuation and definitive agreement terms.

Kepler leadership said the Texatron platform could supply continuous baseload power across high-demand sectors like heavy industry, data centers, and grid-limited regions, with modeled pricing near $0.0625/kWh. RNWF's CEO called the LOI a transformational step toward becoming a fusion-energy player. The agreement remains non-binding pending due diligence, regulatory clearances, and final negotiation.

RNWF currently trades at $0.0023, or 76.92% higher on the OTC Markets OTCPK.

