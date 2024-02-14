Media relations:

Renewal of Aiman Ezzat as Chief Executive Officer

after the 2024 Shareholders’ Meeting

Paris, February 14, 2024 – At its meeting on 13 February 2024, the Board of Directors of Capgemini SE decided to propose the renewal of Mr. Aiman Ezzat’s term of office as director for a period of four years, and expressed its intention to confirm Mr. Ezzat in his role as Chief Executive Officer after the Shareholders’ Meeting.

The Board of Directors unanimously agreed with this proposal, based on the recommendation of the Ethics & Governance Committee, thereby reaffirming its support for Mr. Ezzat as he continues to implement the Group's strategy.

The Board of Directors will also propose the renewal of the terms of office of Ms. Siân Herbert-Jones and Ms. Belen Moscoso del Prado, for a period of four years. Ms. Herbert-Jones and Ms. Moscoso del Prado are considered to be independent pursuant to the criteria of the AFEP-MEDEF Code to which the Company refers.

Assuming the adoption of these resolutions by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 16, 2024, the composition of the Board of Directors would therefore count 15 directors, including two directors representing employees and one director representing employee shareholders. 83% of its members will be independent1, 40% will have international profiles and 42% will be women1.

1 The directors representing employees and employee shareholders are not taken into account in calculating this percentage, in accordance with the provisions of the AFEP-MEDEF Code and the French Commercial Code.

