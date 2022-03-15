Renewed Consolidation Likely For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after halting the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 110 points or 1.7 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,950-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets mixed to lower, with oil and technology stocks likely to extend recent losses. The European markets were up and the U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow the latter lead. The JCI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the financial shares were offset by weakness from the resource stocks. For the day, the index gained 29.60 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 6,952.20 after trading between 6,918.31 and 6,969.99. Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga soared 4.29 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia jumped 1.89 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 1.57 percent, Bank Mandiri strengthened 1.31 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia spiked 2.73 percent, Indosat added 0.47 percent, Semen Indonesia skidded 1.09 percent, Indofood Suskes advanced 0.83 percent, United Tractors plunged 6.93 percent, Astra International increased 1.59 percent, Energi Mega Persada tumbled 2.08 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations sank 0.83 percent, Astra Agro Lestari climbed 1.28 percent, Aneka Tambang tanked 4.76 percent, Vale Indonesia plummeted 6.94 percent, Timah improved 0.63 percent and Bumi Resources, Bank Danamon Indonesia and Indocement were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages were unable to hold early gains on Monday, slipping into negative territory as the session progressed although the Dow finished barely in the green. The Dow rose 1.05 points or 0.00 percent to finish at 32,945.24, while the NASDAQ plummeted 262.59 points or 2.04 percent to close at 12,581.22 and the S&P 500 shed 31.20 points or 0.74 percent to end at 4,173.11. The steep drop by the NASDAQ came amid a spike in treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note reaching its highest levels in well over two years. Treasury yields soared as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about further rate hikes. The central bank is likely to continue raising rates over the comings months in an effort to combat elevated inflation, although the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict may affect the pace. Crude oil prices fell sharply Monday amid easing worries about supply on reports the U.S. is likely to lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended lower by $6.32 or 5.8 percent at $103.01 a barrel. Closer to home, Indonesia will release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to jump 40.04 percent in year, accelerating from 36.77 percent in January. Exports are called higher by an annual 40.9 percent, up from 25.31 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is seen at $1.8 billion, up from $0.93 billion a month earlier.