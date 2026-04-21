Renewed Selling Pressure Expected For Hong Kong Shares

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market rebounded on Monday, one session after ending the three-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 750 points or 3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,360-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to recent developments in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and technology companies.

For the day, the index climbed 200.77 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 26,361.07 after trading between 26,094.64 and 26,411.69.

Among the actives, AIA spiked 2.33 percent, while Alibaba Group gathered 0.44 percent, Baidu added 0.74 percent, Bank of China vaulted 1.96 percent, BOC Hong Kong and Zijin Mining both climbed 1.37 percent, China Construction Bank rallied 2.30 percent, China Life Insurance shed 0.43 percent, China Merchants Bank collected 1.09 percent, China Mobile was up 0.43 percent, China Petroleum & Chemical sank 0.44 percent, China Shenhua Energy tanked 1.74 percent, CNOOC plunged 2.45 percent, Hong Kong Exchange and WuXi AppTec both gained 0.73 percent, HSBC rose 0.43 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 2.28 percent, JD.com dipped 0.16 percent, Meituan tumbled 1.56 percent, NetEase improved 0.82 percent, Nongfu Spring surged 5.50 percent, PetroChina plummeted 3.27 percent, Ping An Insurance strengthened 1.49 percent, Semiconductor Manufacturing increased 0.76 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties expanded 1.95 percent, Tencent Holdings soared 2.35 percent, Xiaomi Corporation advanced 1.00 percent and CITIC was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed on Monday but quickly turned lower and ended in the red, although off of session lows.

The Dow dipped 4.87 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 49,442.56, while the NASDAQ shed 64.09 points or 0.26 percent to close at 24,404.39 and the S&P 500 sank 16.92 points or 0.24 percent to end at 7,109.14.

The modest weakness on Wall Street came amid concerns about the re-escalation of tensions between the U.S. and Iran following the latest developments in the Middle East.

Over the weekend, Iran once again closed the Strait of Hormuz and purportedly fired on tankers in the vital waterway, blaming the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports for the moves.

The latest threats combined with news that U.S. forces have seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, contributed to a significant rebound by the price of crude oil.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed on Monday after the U.S. seized an Iranian cargo ship and Iran vowed to retaliate, renewing supply-related concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was up $5.54 or 6.61 percent at $89.39 per barrel.