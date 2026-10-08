Renewed Spike In Crude Oil Prices May Weigh On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session modestly lower but well off their worst levels, stocks are likely to see further downside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to initial weakness on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.4 percent.

A renewed spike in crude oil prices is likely to weigh on Wall Street amid concerns about a re-escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

U.S. crude oil futures are spiking by nearly 5 percent on the day, while international benchmark Brent crude futures have soared back well above $100 a barrel.

Crude oil prices are surging after a report from NBC News said President Donald Trump and his national security team have discussed possibly resuming large-scale U.S. military operations in Iran in the coming weeks.

Citing a U.S. official and another person with knowledge of the discussions, NBC News said the talks included the option of launching strikes before the midterm elections next month

A separate report from Axios said the Pentagon has instructed U.S. Central Command to be ready to resume major combat operations in Iran.

Ongoing attacks on tankers in the Middle East and concerns about hurricane-related production disruption in the Gulf of Mexico have also driven crude oil prices higher.

The jump in crude oil prices along with concerns about the outlook for interest rates have also contributed to a renewed advance by treasury yields, which ended the previous session little changed after an early surge.

"The higher the oil price goes, the more volatility to expect on financial markets," said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell. "Bond investors have made it clear they are concerned by the prospect of rising inflation feeding into higher interest rates and potentially economic setbacks."

"Equity investors have been relatively relaxed versus bond investors thanks to positive corporate news flow keeping spirits high," he added. "But that situation might not be sustainable if higher costs start to crimp corporate profits."

After trending higher over the past several sessions, stocks saw an initial pullback on Wednesday but regained ground over the course of the trading day. The major averages climbed well off their lows of the session, although they still closed in negative territory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the day down 61.20 points or 0.2 percent to 27,538.69 after slumping by as much as 0.9 percent in early trading. The S&P 500 also dipped 17.16 points or 0.2 percent to 7,801.77, while the narrower Dow slid 341.41 points or 0.7 percent to 51,179.87.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index both tumbled by 1.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.8 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are spiking $4.34 to $92.62 a barrel after tumbling $1.16 to $88.28 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after slumping $46.40 to $4,140.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $13.40 to $4,154.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 158.18 yen versus the 158.06 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1190 compared to yesterday's $1.1195.