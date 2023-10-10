Renewed Support Anticipated For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - After of the long break for National Day, the China stock market snaped the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up almost 10 points or 0.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,100-point plateau although it may tick higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with geopolitical concerns warring against optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the financial shares and property stocks were mitigated by support from the resource companies.

For the day, the index shed 13.55 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 3,096.92 after trading between 3,072.64 and 3,103.36. The Shenzhen Composite Index eased 1.64 points or 0.09 percent to end at 1,908.64.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.21 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.27 percent, China Construction Bank slid 0.16 percent, China Merchants Bank skidded 1.18 percent, Bank of Communications rose 0.17 percent, China Life Insurance lost 0.47 percent, Jiangxi Copper tumbled 2.13 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) added 0.48 percent, Yankuang Energy rallied 2.72 percent, PetroChina dropped 0.88 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) eased 0.16 percent, China Shenhua Energy climbed 1.12 percent, Gemdale plummeted 3.23 percent, Poly Developments retreated 1.33 percent, China Vanke slumped 1.45 percent and Huaneng Power was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off early weakness on Monday, crossing the unchanged line midday and finishing firmly in the green.

The Dow jumped 197.07 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 33,604.65, while the NASDAQ climbed 52.90 points or 0.39 percent to close at 13,484.24 and the SP 500 added 27.16 points or 0.63 percent to end at 4,335.66.

The early weakness on Wall Street was the result of the violent clash between Israel and Hamas that started over the weekend.

However, the mood turned positive as worries about interest rates eased after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said the central bank needs to "proceed carefully to balance the risk of tightening too much."

But the mood in general was cautious with investors awaiting the inflation data later in the week. It could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates amid recent concerns the Federal Reserve will keep rates at an elevated level longer than previously anticipated.

Oil prices rose sharply on Monday amid concerns about disruptions to global oil supplies due to rising tensions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November spiked $3.59 or 4.3 percent at $86.38 a barrel.