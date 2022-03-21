Renewed Support Anticipated For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Friday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had skyrocketed almost 3,100 points or 16 percent. The Hang Seng now sits just above the 21,410-point plateau and it's expected to bounce higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a higher opening, although last week's relief rally appears to be losing stream with tech and oil stocks figure to provide support. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the technology stocks were mitigated by support from the oil and property stocks.

For the day, the index lost 88.83 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 21,412.40 after trading between 20,922.37 and 21,646.15.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies gained 0.42 percent, while AIA Group was up 0.06 percent, Alibaba Group stumbled 3.58 percent, Alibaba Health Info slumped 2.54 percent, ANTA Sports declined 3.54 percent, China Life Insurance jumped 2.31 percent, China Mengniu Dairy shed 0.88 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) climbed 1.94 percent, China Resources Land sank 1.06 percent, CITIC improved 1.05 percent, CNOOC surged 3.36 percent, Country Garden tanked 5.03 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical dropped 1.01 percent, ENN Energy tumbled 4.49 percent, Galaxy Entertainment soared 3.25 percent, Hang Lung Properties strengthened 2.08 percent, Henderson Land rallied 2.56 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas increased 0.18 percent, JD.com surrendered 4.17 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.09 percent, Li Ning plunged 5.24 percent, Longfor added 0.52 percent, Meituan skidded 2.48 percent, New World Development spiked 3.12 percent, Techtronic Industries rose 0.23 percent, Xiaomi Corporation retreated 3.01 percent and WuXi Biologics plummeted 5.39 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major average shook off early weakness on Friday to finish well into the green.

The Dow jumped 274.13 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 34,754.93, while the NASDAQ spiked 279.04 points or 2.05 percent to end at 13,893.84 and the S&P 500 climbed 51.45 points or 1.17 percent to close at 4,463.12. For the week, the NASDAQ surged 8.1 percent, the Dow spiked 5.4 percent and the S&P gained 5.5 percent.

The markets continued to benefit from recent upward momentum, with the major averages recovering from the sell-off sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, although ongoing peace talks have thus far failed to yield a breakthrough.

President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the conflict on Friday, with the White House saying Biden described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors noted a sharp pullback in U.S. existing home sales in February. Also, the Conference Board's U.S. leading economic index rose more than expected last month.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher on Friday but still posted a weekly loss due to concerns about outlook for energy demand and recent data showing a jump in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $1.72 or 1.7 percent at $104.70 a barrel. WTI crude oil futures shed more than 3 percent in the week.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide Q4 numbers for current account and February figures for consumer prices later today. In the third quarter, the current account surplus was HKD96.7 billion, while inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 1,2 percent on year in January.