Renewed Support Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 220 points or 1.3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,825-point plateau although it's expected to find renewed support on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher on easing virus concerns and support from crude oil. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the cement companies and mixed performances from the financials and technology stocks.

For the day, the index lost 87.86 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 17,826.26 after trading between 17,767.80 and 17,893.29.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial dipped 0.33 percent, while Mega Financial advanced 0.99 percent, CTBC Financial rose 0.19 percent, Fubon Financial eased 0.13 percent, First Financial collected 0.42 percent, E Sun Financial dipped 0.18 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.49 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation sank 0.78 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 0.94 percent, Largan Precision climbed 1.23 percent, Catcher Technology fell 0.64 percent, MediaTek lost 0.92 percent, Delta Electronics added 0.74 percent, Formosa Plastic retreated 0.95 percent, Asia Cement was down 0.11 percent and Taiwan Cement slipped 0.21 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Friday, ebbed towards the break but rebounded to finish firmly higher.

The Dow jumped 216.30 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 35.970.99, while the NASDAQ climbed 113.23 points or 0.73 percent to end at 15,630.60 and the S&P 500 gained 44.57 points or 0.95 percent to close at 4,712.02. For the week, the Dow spiked 4 percent, the NASDAQ climbed 3.6 percent and the S&P jumped 3.8 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came even after the Labor Department released a report showing U.S. consumer prices surged at the fastest annual rate of in nearly 40 years in November.

While the elevated rate of inflation may lead the Federal Reserve to accelerate the pace of tapering its asset purchases next week, traders seemed relieved that the price growth was not even faster.

A separate report from the University of Michigan showed consumer sentiment in the U.S. unexpectedly improved in early December.

Crude oil futures settled higher Friday on easing worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant's impact on global economic growth. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.73 or 1 percent at $71.67 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained 8.2 percent in the week, the best weekly returns since end August.