Renewi plc Annual Report and Accounts 2022 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Following the release on 24 May 2022 of its final results for the year ended 31 March 2022, Renewi plc announces that it has published its Annual Report and Accounts 2022.

Renewi also announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 11am on Thursday 14 July 2022 at the offices of Ashurst LLP, The London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW.

Shareholders are invited to submit questions to the Board. These should be sent to: company.secretary@renewi.com. When submitting your question, please include your Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) which can be found on your Form of Proxy or Share Certificate. The Board will seek to respond to all questions and anticipates publishing questions and responses on the Companys website at: www.renewi.com/agm2022.

Copies of the Annual Report and Notice of AGM are available to view at www.renewi.com/agm2022 and have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and the AFM register of financial reporting at https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/financiele-verslaggeving.

Hard copies of these documents have also been mailed to those shareholders who have elected to continue to receive paper communications.

The Renewi 2022 Sustainability Review will also be made available to view at www.renewi.com/agm2022 shortly.

