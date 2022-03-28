|
Renewi plc: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
Renewi plc (RWI)
28 March 2022
Renewi plc
("Renewi", the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")
Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
Renewi plc (LSE: RWI), the leading European waste-to-product business, announces the appointment of Annemieke den Otter as Chief Financial Officer, who joins the Board on 1 June 2022. She will succeed Toby Woolrych who, after nearly ten years in the role, will be leaving the business on 31 March 2022.
Annemieke is currently the CFO of ERIKS, a 1.7 billion revenue global engineering components and service provider (privately owned and part of SHV group). From 2016 she served for five years as the CFO of Ordina, a Dutch software company listed on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Earlier in her career she worked for three years at VolkerWessels, one of the large construction companies in the Netherlands. Before that she worked for ING and Macquarie Bank and lived in London for five years.
Since 2020 she has been a Supervisory Board member of ForFarmers N.V., an international organisation offering feed solutions for livestock farming.
Annemieke holds Masters degrees in English and Literary Science from the Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam and a post-masters degree in Finance and Control from Erasmus University, Rotterdam (Register Controller in Dutch).
Otto de Bont, CEO of Renewi, said: "We are very excited to have Annemieke join Renewi. She is a dynamic and personable CFO with international and listed company experience, who started her career in Investment Banking in London, before becoming a finance professional within Industry and Commerce. She has a demonstrated agility, working in different sized organisations, in both listed and private capital models and across multiple sectors. She is strongly aligned with Renewi's focus on sustainability and our purpose to give new life to used materials."
There are no other details to disclose under the FCA's Listing Rule 9.6.13.
About Renewi
Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.
Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. By opting to recycle, the company avoids emissions of more than 3 million tonnes of CO2 and as a result plays a part in contributing to a sustainable society, transitioning to a circular economy and driving the progress needed to halt climate change.
Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy - employs over 6 500 people who work on 165 operating sites in 6 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a regional European leader in recycling.
Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.
|
