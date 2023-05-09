Renewi plc (RWI)

Renewi plc: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker



09-May-2023 / 17:37 GMT/BST





9 May 2023

Renewi plc

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Renewi plc, the leading European waste-to-product business, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG, London Branch (Berenberg) as Joint Corporate Broker to work alongside Peel Hunt LLP, with immediate effect.

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewis vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the worlds most advanced circular economies. With an industry leading recycling rate of 68%, Renewi puts 8m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of more than 3 million tonnes of CO2.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 162 operating sites in 6 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.