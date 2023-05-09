Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.05.2023 18:37:51

Renewi plc (RWI)
09-May-2023 / 17:37 GMT/BST

 9 May 2023

Renewi plc

 

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

 

Renewi plc, the leading European waste-to-product business, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG, London Branch (Berenberg) as Joint Corporate Broker to work alongside Peel Hunt LLP, with immediate effect.

 

 

  

For further information:

 

 

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Corporate Broker)

Harry Nicholas

John Welch

Ben Harrington

+44 207 418 8900

 

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

Toby Flaux

James Thompson

Milo Bonser

+44 203 207 7800

 

 

 

Paternoster Communications

Tom Buchanan

+44 20 3012 0241

 

Renewi plc

Adam Richford, Head of Investor Relations

+44 7976 321 540

 

 

 
   

About Renewi

 

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

 

Renewis vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the worlds most advanced circular economies. With an industry leading recycling rate of 68%, Renewi puts 8m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse.  This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy.  Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of more than 3 million tonnes of CO2.

 

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 162 operating sites in 6 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling.

 

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BNR4T868
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: RWI
LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 242494
EQS News ID: 1628395

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1628395&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

