Renewi plc: Block listing Interim Review

31-March-2023 / 10:00 GMT/BST

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

Date: 31 March 2023

 

 

Name of applicant:

Renewi plc

Name of scheme:

Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plans

Period of return:

From:

01/10/2022

To:

31/03/2023

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

216,212

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

216,212

 

 

 

Name of applicant:

Renewi plc

Name of scheme:

Renewi plc 2015 Sharesave Scheme

Period of return:

From:

01/10/2022

To:

31/03/2023

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

287,656

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

180,688

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

106,968

 

 

Name of contact:

Deputy Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+ 44 (0)1908 650 589

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BNR4T868
Category Code: BLR
TIDM: RWI
LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 233915
EQS News ID: 1597561

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

