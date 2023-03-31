|
31.03.2023 11:00:08
Renewi plc: Block listing Interim Review
|
Renewi plc (RWI)
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 31 March 2023
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BNR4T868
|Category Code:
|BLR
|TIDM:
|RWI
|LEI Code:
|213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|233915
|EQS News ID:
|1597561
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
