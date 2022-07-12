|
12.07.2022 18:17:56
Renewi plc: Director Declaration
|
Renewi plc (RWI)
Director Declaration
In accordance with paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, Renewi plc announces that Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director, Allard Castelein, has today been appointed a member of the Supervisory Board of Dutch construction company, Heijmans NV. He has also recently stepped down from the Supervisory Boards of Isla Hospitals, Sohar Industrial Port Company and Sohar International Development Company and been appointed a non-executive Director of the Associated British Ports Group.
About Renewi plc
Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.
Renewis vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the worlds most advanced circular economies. By opting to recycle, the company avoids emissions of more than 3 million tonnes of CO2 and as a result plays a part in contributing to a sustainable society, transitioning to a circular economy and driving the progress needed to halt climate change.
Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy - employs over 6,500 people who work on 162 operating sites in 6 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a regional European leader in recycling.
Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com
|ISIN:
|GB00BNR4T868
|Category Code:
|RDN
|TIDM:
|RWI
|LEI Code:
|213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|174329
|EQS News ID:
|1396647
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
