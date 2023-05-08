|
08.05.2023 08:00:06
Renewi plc: Director declaration
|
Renewi plc (RWI)
Director Declaration
In accordance with paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, Renewi plc announces that on 27 April 2023, Non-Executive Director, Katleen Vandeweyer, was appointed as an independent non-executive director of Vantiva S.A (Euronext Paris: VANTI), formerly Technicolor SA.
Vantiva is a French multinational corporation that provides creative services and technology products for the communication, media and entertainment industries.
About Renewi
Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.
Renewis vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the worlds most advanced circular economies. With an industry leading recycling rate of 68%, Renewi puts 8m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of more than 3 million tonnes of CO2.
Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy - employs over 6,500 people who work on 162 operating sites in 6 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling.
Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BNR4T868
|Category Code:
|RDN
|TIDM:
|RWI
|LEI Code:
|213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|241868
|EQS News ID:
|1626223
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
