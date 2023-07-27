|
Renewi plc: Director/PDMR shareholding
Renewi plc (RWI)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
Renewi plc (the "Company") announces the following transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in ordinary shares of £1 each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares").
Vesting of Awards under the Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
2020 LTIP
On 27 July 2023, 173,560 Shares under the LTIP made as the 2020 LTIP Award vested to Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer of Renewi plc, in accordance with associated performance conditions. Mr de Bont sold 85,714 shares to satisfy his withholding tax and social security liabilities, retaining 87,846 Shares which are subject to a two-year holding period.
About Renewi
Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.
Renewis vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the worlds most advanced circular economies. With an industry leading recycling rate of 64%, Renewi puts 7m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2.
Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 154 operating sites in 5 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling.
Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BNR4T868
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|RWI
|LEI Code:
|213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|260731
|EQS News ID:
|1690387
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
