Renewi plc: Director/PDMR shareholding

Renewi plc (RWI)
Renewi plc: Director/PDMR shareholding

27-Jul-2023 / 16:59 GMT/BST

 

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 

 

Renewi plc (the "Company") announces the following transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in ordinary shares of £1 each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares").

 

 

Vesting of Awards under the Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

 

2020 LTIP

On 27 July 2023, 173,560 Shares under the LTIP made as the 2020 LTIP Award vested to Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer of Renewi plc, in accordance with associated performance conditions. Mr de Bont sold 85,714 shares to satisfy his withholding tax and social security liabilities, retaining 87,846 Shares which are subject to a two-year holding period.

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Otto de Bont

 

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

CEO

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial Notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

Renewi plc

b)

 

LEI

 

213800CNEIDZBL17KU22

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares of £1 each

 

GB00BNR4T868

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

 

Vesting of 173,560 Shares under the 2020 LTIP Award.

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

Shares

 

Price(s)

Shares

 

Volume(s)

£NIL

173,560

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

173,560

 

£ NIL

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

27 July 2023

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Otto de Bont

 

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

CEO

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial Notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

Renewi plc

b)

 

LEI

 

213800CNEIDZBL17KU22

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares of £1 each

 

GB00BNR4T868

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

 

Sale of 85,714 shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2020 grant) on 27 July 2023 to satisfy tax and social security liabilities.

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

Shares

 

Price(s)

Shares

 

Volume(s)

£5.10

85,714

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

85,714

 

£5.10 per share

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

27 July 2023

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

About Renewi

 

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

 

Renewis vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the worlds most advanced circular economies. With an industry leading recycling rate of 64%, Renewi puts 7m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse.  This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy.  Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2.

 

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 154 operating sites in 5 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling.

 

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.


