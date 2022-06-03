03.06.2022 09:24:30

Renewi plc: Director shareholding

Renewi plc (RWI)
03-Jun-2022 / 08:24 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Annemieke den Otter

 

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

CFO (PDMR)

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial Notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

Renewi plc

b)

 

LEI

 

213800CNEIDZBL17KU22

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares of £1 each

 

GB00BNR4T868

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

 

Market purchase

 

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

Price(s)

 

Volume(s)

8.20

 

15,000

 

 

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

15,000

 

8.20

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

2 June 2022

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

Amsterdam Stock Exchange

 

 

Contact

Philip Griffin-Smith

Renewi plc Company Secretary

Company.secretary@renewi.com
ISIN: GB00BNR4T868
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: RWI
LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 166021
EQS News ID: 1368073

 
