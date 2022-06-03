Renewi plc (RWI)

Renewi plc: Director shareholding



03-Jun-2022 / 08:24 GMT/BST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Annemieke den Otter 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £1 each GB00BNR4T868 b) Nature of the transaction Market purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 8.20 15,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 15,000 8.20 e) Date of the transaction 2 June 2022 f) Place of the transaction Amsterdam Stock Exchange Contact Philip Griffin-Smith Renewi plc Company Secretary Company.secretary@renewi.com

