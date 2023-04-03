|
03.04.2023 16:16:00
Renewi plc: Notice to Noteholders - New Guarantor
Renewi plc (RWI)
THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF NOTEHOLDERS. IF NOTEHOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD CONSULT THEIR OWN INDEPENDENT PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS IMMEDIATELY.
3 April 2023
NOTICE TO THE NOTEHOLDERS OF THE FOLLOWING NOTES ISSUED BY
RENEWI PLC
75,000,000 3% guaranteed notes due 2024 (ISIN: XS2022227222) (the "2024 Notes")
125,000,000 3% guaranteed notes due 2027 (ISIN: XS2353474401) (the "2027 Notes")
(together, the "Notes")
NOTICE OF NEW GUARANTOR
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:
We refer to:
In accordance with:
by way of a supplemental trust deed to each Trust Deed dated 31 March 2023, Mineralz B.V. (the "New Guarantor") has acceded to the obligations as Guarantor and become a Guarantor under the Notes, effective as of 3 April 2023.
Information on the New Guarantor
For further information please contact:
Philip Griffin-Smith
Group Company Secretary
Renewi plc
Enigma, Wavendon Business Park, Ortensia Drive, Wavendon, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, MK17 8LX, United Kingdom
Company.Secretary@renewi.com
About Renewi
Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.
Renewis vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the worlds most advanced circular economies. With an industry leading recycling rate of 68%, Renewi puts 8m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of more than 3 million tonnes of CO2.
Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy - employs over 6,500 people who work on 162 operating sites in 6 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling.
Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BNR4T868
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|RWI
|LEI Code:
|213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
|Sequence No.:
|234615
|EQS News ID:
|1600037
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
