Renewi plc: Notice to Noteholders - New Guarantor

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF NOTEHOLDERS. IF NOTEHOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD CONSULT THEIR OWN INDEPENDENT PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS IMMEDIATELY.

3 April 2023

NOTICE TO THE NOTEHOLDERS OF THE FOLLOWING NOTES ISSUED BY

RENEWI PLC

(the "Issuer")

75,000,000 3% guaranteed notes due 2024 (ISIN: XS2022227222) (the "2024 Notes")

125,000,000 3% guaranteed notes due 2027 (ISIN: XS2353474401) (the "2027 Notes")

(together, the "Notes")

_______________________

NOTICE OF NEW GUARANTOR

_______________________

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:

We refer to:

a trust deed dated 19 July 2019 between the Issuer, the Original Guarantors (defined therein) and Apex Corporate Trustees (UK) Limited (the " Trustee ") in connection with 2024 Notes (the "2024 Notes Trust Deed" ); and a trust deed dated 23 July 2021 between the Issuer, the Original Guarantors (defined therein) and the Trustee in connection with the 2027 Notes (the "2027 Notes Trust Deed" ).

In accordance with:

in respect of the 2024 Notes, Condition 2(e) of the Terms and Conditions of the 2024 Notes and Clause 4.4 of the 2024 Notes Trust Deed; and in respect of the 2027 Notes, Condition 2(e) of the Terms and Conditions of the 2027 Notes and Clause 4.4 of the 2027 Notes Trust Deed,

by way of a supplemental trust deed to each Trust Deed dated 31 March 2023, Mineralz B.V. (the "New Guarantor") has acceded to the obligations as Guarantor and become a Guarantor under the Notes, effective as of 3 April 2023.

Information on the New Guarantor

Name of New Guarantor Jurisdiction of Incorporation Date of Incorporation Registered Number Registered Address Mineralz B.V. The Netherlands 11 October 1984 09074050 Van Hilststraat 7, 5145 RK Waalwijk

For further information please contact:

Philip Griffin-Smith

Group Company Secretary

Renewi plc

Enigma, Wavendon Business Park, Ortensia Drive, Wavendon, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, MK17 8LX, United Kingdom

Company.Secretary@renewi.com



