20.09.2022 17:00:26
Renewi plc: Notice to Noteholders - Release of Guarantor
Renewi plc (RWI)
NOTICE TO THE NOTEHOLDERS Release of Guarantor
75,000,000 3.00 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 19 July 2024 (the "2024 Notes")
ISIN: XS2022227222
Common Code: 202222722
125,000,000 3.00 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 23 July 2027 (the "2027 Notes")
ISIN: XS2353474401
Common Code: 235347440
The Board of Renewi plc announces that Shanks BV has been released from its obligations as guarantor of both the 2024 and 2027 Notes.
For further information please contact:
Philip Griffin-Smith,
Renewi plc Group Company Secretary: company.secretary@renewi.com
About Renewi
Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.
Renewis vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the worlds most advanced circular economies. By opting to recycle, the company avoids emissions of more than 3 million tonnes of CO2 and as a result plays a part in contributing to a sustainable society, transitioning to a circular economy and driving the progress needed to halt climate change.
Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy - employs over 6,500 people who work on 162 operating sites in 6 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a regional European leader in recycling.
Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com
|ISIN:
|GB00BNR4T868
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|RWI
|LEI Code:
|213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|189388
|EQS News ID:
|1446603
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
