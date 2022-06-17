Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.06.2022 15:35:12

Renewi plc: Part sale of Deferred Annual Bonus shares to cover withholding tax and commission

Renewi plc (RWI)
Renewi plc: Part sale of Deferred Annual Bonus shares to cover withholding tax and commission

17-Jun-2022 / 14:35 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Otto de Bont

 

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

CEO

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial Notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

Renewi plc

b)

 

LEI

 

213800CNEIDZBL17KU22

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares of £1 each

 

GB00BNR4T868

 

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

 

Sale of 11,226 of the shares released under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme on 16 June 2022, solely to cover withholding taxes and commission.

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

Shares sold to cover taxes and commission

 

Price(s)

Shares sold to cover taxes and commission

 

Volume(s)

£6.8005

 

11,226

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

11,226

 

£6.8005 per share

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

16 June 2022

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

Contact: Philip Griffin-Smith, Renewi plc Group Company Secretary

Company.secretary@renewi.com

 
ISIN: GB00BNR4T868
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: RWI
LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 169213
EQS News ID: 1378543

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1378543&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Renewi PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten