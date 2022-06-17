|
17.06.2022 15:35:12
Renewi plc: Part sale of Deferred Annual Bonus shares to cover withholding tax and commission
|
Renewi plc (RWI)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Contact: Philip Griffin-Smith, Renewi plc Group Company Secretary
Company.secretary@renewi.com
|ISIN:
|GB00BNR4T868
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|RWI
|LEI Code:
|213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|169213
|EQS News ID:
|1378543
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
