Renewi plc (RWI)

Renewi plc: Part sale of Deferred Annual Bonus shares to cover withholding tax and commission



17-Jun-2022 / 14:35 GMT/BST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Otto de Bont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £1 each GB00BNR4T868 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 11,226 of the shares released under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme on 16 June 2022, solely to cover withholding taxes and commission. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Shares sold to cover taxes and commission Price(s) Shares sold to cover taxes and commission Volume(s) £6.8005 11,226 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 11,226 £6.8005 per share e) Date of the transaction 16 June 2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) Contact: Philip Griffin-Smith, Renewi plc Group Company Secretary Company.secretary@renewi.com

