|
26.09.2022 09:08:45
Renewi plc: PDMR Shareholding
|
Renewi plc (RWI)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|ISIN:
|GB00BNR4T868
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|RWI
|LEI Code:
|213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|190144
|EQS News ID:
|1449463
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
