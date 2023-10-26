|
26.10.2023 17:29:48
Renewi plc: Response to Rule 2.8 termination announcement from Macquarie Asset Management
|
Renewi plc (RWI)
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION
26 October 2023
Renewi plc (“Renewi”)
Response to Rule 2.8 termination announcement from Macquarie Asset Management,
The Board notes the announcement from Macquarie confirming that it does not intend to make an offer for Renewi. As a result, Macquarie is bound by the restrictions set out in Rule 2.8 of the Takeover Code.
On 28 September, the Board confirmed it had received an unsolicited and highly conditional non-binding all-cash proposal from Macquarie to acquire Renewi at 775 pence per share, which was rejected on the basis that it fundamentally undervalued Renewi and its prospects.
The Board confirms that yesterday (25 October), it received a further non-binding proposal from Macquarie with an indicative offer value of 810 pence per share (the “Revised Proposal”). The Board carefully assessed this Revised Proposal with its advisers and also considered the recent feedback it had received from Renewi shareholders. The Board rejected this Revised Proposal on the basis that it continued to fundamentally undervalue Renewi and its prospects. In doing so, and reflecting that the Board is open to all means of maximising shareholder value, the Board conveyed to Macquarie that formal engagement was possible, subject to price. However, the price level of the Revised Proposal did not provide a basis to provide Macquarie with access to due diligence.
The Board remains confident in the Company's future prospects as a pure play market leader in Europe’s most advanced recycling markets and remains committed to delivering on its strategy to realise attractive profitable growth.
Renewi provided medium-term financial targets at the Capital Markets Event earlier this month, including delivering profitable organic revenue growth of >5% per annum, high single digit underlying EBIT margins, free cash flow1 generation representing 40% of EBITDA and ROCE of over 15%. The Board recognises the importance of capital returns to shareholders and plans to reinstate a progressive dividend policy targeting sustainable growth whilst maintaining cover of 3-4x underlying earnings.
Renewi will report its half year FY2024 results on 9 November 2023.
This announcement has been made without the consent of Macquarie.
For further information:
FTI Consulting, Financial PR Adviser
Alex Le May, Richard Mountain +44 20 3727 1340
Notes
1 Free cash flow defined as cash flow before dividends, growth projects and M&A. Conversion ratio target assumes elimination of legacy cash costs related to UK Municipal business, COVID tax deferrals and shipment of Mineralz & Water thermally treated soil coming to an end.
Publication on website
A copy of this announcement will be made available at https://www.renewi.com by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the first business day after the date of this announcement. The content of the website referred to above is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BNR4T868
|Category Code:
|OUP
|TIDM:
|RWI
|LEI Code:
|213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
|Sequence No.:
|280862
|EQS News ID:
|1758639
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Renewi PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
26.10.23
|Renewi plc: Response to Rule 2.8 termination announcement from Macquarie Asset Management (EQS Group)
|
11.10.23
|Renewi plc: Opening Position Disclosure (EQS Group)
|
04.10.23
|Renewi plc: Capital Markets Event & Pre-Close Trading Statement (EQS Group)
|
02.10.23
|Renewi plc: Block listing Interim Review (EQS Group)
|
28.09.23
|Renewi plc: Further response to possible offer announcement by Macquarie Asset Management (Macquarie) (EQS Group)
|
28.09.23
|Renewi plc: Response to possible offer announcement by Macquarie (EQS Group)
|
28.09.23
|Renewi plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
05.09.23
|Renewi plc: Application for Block Listing (EQS Group)