Renewi plc: Results of the 13 July 2023 Annual General Meeting

Renewi held its annual general meeting for shareholders at 11am today.  All 19 resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 9 June 2023 were voted on by poll and were approved by shareholders with the exception of resolution 17. The results of the poll for each resolution are as follows:

 

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Withheld

Total votes cast (ex Votes Withheld)

 

No. of shares

% of shares voted

No. of shares

% of shares voted

No. of shares

No. of shares

% of Issued Share Capital

1. To receive and adopt the 2023 report and accounts

47,397,557

99.97%

13,423

0.03%

343,164

47,410,980

59.07%

2. To approve the Remuneration Report

46,230,111

97.21%

1,326,101

2.79%

197,932

47,556,212

59.26%

3. To approve the Remuneration Policy

46,585,909

97.59%

1,152,177

2.41%

16,058

47,738,086

59.48%

4. To elect Katleen Vandeweyer

47,706,419

99.92%

39,022

0.08%

8,703

47,745,441

59.49%

5. To re-elect Ben Verwaayen

37,954,619

80.45%

9,223,854

19.55%

575,671

47,178,473

58.79%

6. To re-elect Allard Castelein

47,176,598

98.81%

570,383

1.19%

7,163

47,746,981

59.49%

7. To re-elect Jolande Sap

47,127,059

98.70%

621,085

1.30%

5,405

47,748,144

59.50%

8. To re-elect Luc Sterckx

47,175,588

98.80%

570,611

1.20%

7,350

47,746,199

59.49%

9. To re-elect Neil Hartley

47,172,134

98.80%

574,362

1.20%

7,648

47,746,496

59.49%

10. To re-elect Otto de Bont

47,704,703

99.91%

40,691

0.09%

8,750

47,745,394

59.49%

11. To re-elect Annemieke den Otter

47,686,496

99.87%

60,801

0.13%

6,847

47,747,297

59.49%

12. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors

47,711,322

99.93%

34,845

0.07%

7,977

47,746,167

59.49%

13. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditors' remuneration

47,721,551

99.95%

22,173

0.05%

10,420

47,743,724

59.49%

14. To authorise political donations / expenditure

47,174,424

98.80%

571,462

1.20%

8,203

47,745,886

59.49%

15. To authorise the company to allot ordinary shares

41,333,612

86.56%

6,415,963

13.44%

4,569

47,749,575

59.50%

16*. To disapply pre-emption rights (general authority )

43,194,802

90.50%

4,533,148

9.50%

26,194

47,727,950

59.47%

17*. To disapply pre-emption rights (additional authority)

34,949,375

73.19%

12,798,998

26.81%

5,771

47,748,373

59.50%

18*. To authorise the company to purchase its own shares

47,480,008

99.44%

268,153

0.56%

5,983

47,748,161

59.50%

19*. To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice

46,821,576

98.06%

927,670

1.94%

4,898

47,749,246

59.50%

*Special resolution

The poll results will be available shortly on the Company's website http://www.renewi.com.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Board notes that resolution 17, the additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights, did not reach the required threshold to pass.

In the coming months, the Board will engage with shareholders who voted against this resolution to understand the reasons behind their voting and, in accordance with the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code, the Company will provide an update on that engagement and any actions taken in response within six months.

A final summary of the views heard during this shareholder engagement will be included in the Annual Report and Accounts 2024, and the explanatory notes to the relevant resolution to be put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting in 2024 will reflect the outcomes of deliberations as appropriate.

For further information:

 

Paternoster Communications

+44 20 3012 0241

Renewi plc

+44 7976 321 540

Tom Buchanan

Adam Richford, Head of Investor Relations

 

 

About Renewi plc

 

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewis vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the worlds most advanced circular economies. With an industry leading recycling rate of 63.6%, Renewi puts 7m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of 2.5 million tonnes of CO2.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 154 operating sites in 5 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.


