13.07.2023 17:35:06
Renewi plc: Results of the 13 July 2023 Annual General Meeting
Renewi plc (RWI)
Renewi plc
("Renewi" or the "Company")
Results of the 13 July 2023 Annual General Meeting
Renewi held its annual general meeting for shareholders at 11am today. All 19 resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 9 June 2023 were voted on by poll and were approved by shareholders with the exception of resolution 17. The results of the poll for each resolution are as follows:
*Special resolution
The poll results will be available shortly on the Company's website http://www.renewi.com.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The Board notes that resolution 17, the additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights, did not reach the required threshold to pass.
In the coming months, the Board will engage with shareholders who voted against this resolution to understand the reasons behind their voting and, in accordance with the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code, the Company will provide an update on that engagement and any actions taken in response within six months.
A final summary of the views heard during this shareholder engagement will be included in the Annual Report and Accounts 2024, and the explanatory notes to the relevant resolution to be put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting in 2024 will reflect the outcomes of deliberations as appropriate.
About Renewi plc
Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.
Renewis vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the worlds most advanced circular economies. With an industry leading recycling rate of 63.6%, Renewi puts 7m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of 2.5 million tonnes of CO2.
Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 154 operating sites in 5 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling.
Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BNR4T868
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|RWI
|LEI Code:
|213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|257612
|EQS News ID:
|1679839
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
