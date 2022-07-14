|
14.07.2022 13:30:18
Renewi plc: Results of the 14 July 2022 Annual General Meeting
|
Renewi plc (RWI)
Renewi plc
(Renewi or the Company)
Results of the 14 July 2022 Annual General Meeting
Renewi held its annual general meeting for shareholders at 11am today. All 16 resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 24 May 2022 were voted on by poll and were approved by shareholders. The results of the poll for each resolution are as follows;
*Special resolution
The poll results will be available shortly on the Companys website http://www.renewi.com/
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
About Renewi
Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.
Renewis vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the worlds most advanced circular economies. By opting to recycle, the company avoids emissions of more than 3 million tonnes of CO2 and as a result plays a part in contributing to a sustainable society, transitioning to a circular economy and driving the progress needed to halt climate change.
Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy - employs over 6,500 people who work on 162 operating sites in 6 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a regional European leader in recycling.
Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com
|ISIN:
|GB00BNR4T868
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|RWI
|LEI Code:
|213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|174830
|EQS News ID:
|1398253
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Renewi PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
14.07.22
|Renewi plc: Results of the 14 July 2022 Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
14.07.22
|Renewi plc: Q1 Trading in line with expectations (EQS Group)
|
12.07.22
|Renewi plc: Director Declaration (EQS Group)
|
01.07.22
|Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
17.06.22
|Renewi plc: Part sale of Deferred Annual Bonus shares to cover withholding tax and commission (EQS Group)
|
10.06.22
|Renewi plc: Annual Report and Accounts 2022 and Notice of Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
03.06.22
|Renewi plc: Director shareholding (EQS Group)
|
24.05.22
|Renewi plc: Acquisition of Paro (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Renewi PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Renewi PLC Registered Shs
|8,91
|1,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungskurs zum Wochenende: ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Börsen Asiens letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am am Freitag fester. Auch dem DAX gelang ein freundlicher Handelstag. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.