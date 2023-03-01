Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Renewi plc hereby notify the market that as at 28 February 2023 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 80,245,975 ordinary £1.00 shares with voting rights. No Treasury shares are held. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Renewi plc.

