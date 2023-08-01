|
01.08.2023 13:00:04
Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights
|
Renewi plc (RWI)
Total Voting Rights
In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Renewi plc hereby notify the market that as at 31 July 2023 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 80,255,720 ordinary £1.00 shares with voting rights. No Treasury shares are held. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Renewi plc.
About Renewi plc
Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.
Renewis vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the worlds most advanced circular economies. With an industry leading recycling rate of 64%, Renewi puts 7m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2.
Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 154 operating sites in 5 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling.
Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BNR4T868
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|RWI
|LEI Code:
|213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|261612
|EQS News ID:
|1693181
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
