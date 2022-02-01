NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren.-w-
01.02.2022 12:00:06

Renewi plc: Voting Rights and Capital

Renewi plc (RWI)
Renewi plc: Voting Rights and Capital

01-Feb-2022 / 11:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Renewi plc hereby notify the market that as at 31 January 2022 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 80,057,514 ordinary £1.00 shares with voting rights. No Treasury shares are held. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Renewi plc.

 

 

About Renewi plc

Renewi is a leading waste to product company that turns residual materials into secondary raw materials. By doing so we play a part in transitioning from a linear economy and help drive the progress needed to halt climate change. We have over 6,500 employees working from 165 operating sites in six countries across Europe and UK. Our extensive operational network means we are always close to our customers.

 

For Renewi, waste is a state of mind, and an opportunity. Our many years of knowledge and experience, combined with a broad range of services, allow us to offer sustainable, practical recycling solutions. We use innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials such as paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy. In other words, we turn today's waste into tomorrow's raw materials. The result of our work is less waste and contamination, a smarter use of scarce raw materials, a reduction in carbon emissions and as a consequence helping to slow global warming. At Renewi we contribute towards a cleaner, more circular world in which we "waste no more".

 

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com

 
ISIN: GB00BNR4T868
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: RWI
LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 139936
EQS News ID: 1274781

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1274781&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

