Reno2 F - Gift Creativity and Imagination to Loved Ones this Festive Season

DUBAI, U.A.E, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The new OPPO Reno2 F is a perfect gifting solution this festive season featuring an incredible camera and impressive performance capabilities, allowing users the ability to capture their imagination and creativity with their stunning new design.

OPPO has unveiled a new, exciting color for Reno2 F, adding Nebula Green to the existing options of Sky White and Lake Green. Inspired by the aurora borealis, or northern lights, Nebula Green perfectly blends dancing green and dreamlike purple, dazzling users with the mysterious beauty of the northern lights and takes them on a journey to fully unleash their imagination. Nature-Inspired Nebula Green reflects the spirit of the holidays, making it an ideal gift for the festive season.

The OPPO Reno2 F is all about camera performance. It features some of OPPO's greatest camera breakthroughs: a 48MP Ultra-clear Quad Camera, Ultra Night Mode 2.0, Ultra-Wide Angle photography and videos, and portrait options that will take the selfie game to the next level.

With a powerful 48MP Ultra-clear Main Camera, 8MP Wide Angle Lens, 2MP Mono Lens, and 2MP Mono Lens, and 2MP Portrait Lens, the sky's the limit when using the Reno2 F. Ultra Night Mode 2.0 provides multi-frame noise reduction and high dynamic range (HDR) image in poor light situations, using artificial intelligence layered processing to render background scenery and foreground objects separately. This gives the photographs attractive backgrounds while ensuring that true skin tones shine though. Add the capabilities of Ultra-Wide Angle to this, which lets the user fit even more into the frame, and even the most snap-happy images will look better than ever.

The OPPO Reno2 F's Portrait Mode 2.0 and HDR is the perfect solution for a portrait lover. With it's ability to add instant artistry to photos with Portrait Bokeh it is set to bring any portrait to life.

It's a powerful smartphone with 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM internal storage, and a long-lasting 4,000mAh battery supported by VOOC 3.0 charging, but the Reno2 F is also beautiful to behold. Slick styling incorporates a 6.5-inch AMOLED panoramic screen with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.1%. And with three beautiful colours to choose from – Nebula Green, Sky White, and Lake Green – there's a Reno2 F for everyone's tastes.

