10.05.2023 17:56:00

Reno's First Large-Scale Cold Storage Facility Announced by New 3PL

Announcement represents Arcadia Cold's sixth facility in US, demonstrating a growing national network to serve customers.

ATLANTA, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Cold Storage and Logistics has finalized an agreement to open a brand-new cold storage facility located in Reno, Nevada to extend their reach into the western United States.

Arcadia Cold's Reno Cold Storage Facility Rendering

Reno represents Arcadia Cold's sixth facility in US, demonstrating a growing national network to serve customers.

Arcadia'sReno Cold Storage is set to begin serving customers in Q3 2023. The facility represents the sixth within Arcadia's network providing another western regional location after the March announcement of their Phoenix Cold Storage facility.

The state-of-the-art facility will span 254,460 square feet and offer fully convertible freezer and cooler distribution center services, with 37,260 pallet positions to support regional distribution, import-export services, and high-volume throughput handling capabilities.

The Reno Cold Storage facility will provide access to key metropolitan markets in California, Nevada, Utah, and the Pacific Northwest region, serving as a hub for the western United States. Arcadia's facility will represent one of the first large-scale 3PL cold storage facilities in the Reno market. The facility sits on Interstate 80, only hours from major population centers in San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City.

"Once again, we are happy to announce another new facility launch within the growing Arcadia cold storage network.  Reno is an important addition for us to provide access into the greater Western and Pacific-Northwestern markets for our customers who are seeking a quality cold storage and distribution option in the region", said Arcadia Cold CEO Chris Hughes.

About Arcadia Cold: Arcadia Cold specializes in providing third-party handling, storage, distribution, and value-added services to the food industry. We are on a mission to design and deploy modern facilities and provide innovative solutions through the practical application of technology, creating meaningful value for our customers while helping them meet their strategic objectives – establishing The New Age of cold chain. www.arcadiacold.com

Arcadia Cold was established in April 2021 and specializes in providing third-party handling, storage, distribution and value-added services to the food industry. Arcadia Cold bridges the innovation and supply gaps within the cold industrial industry in the United States through modern cold storage warehouse development expertise and proven operational “know-how”. Its strategic development partnership with Saxum Real Estate offers a collaborative approach to the design-build and operation model (PRNewsfoto/Arcadia Cold)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renos-first-large-scale-cold-storage-facility-announced-by-new-3pl-301821142.html

SOURCE Arcadia Cold

