Renovo Selects Parasoft to Drive AUTOSAR C++ Compliance

MONROVIA, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, the global leader in automated software testing, today announced that Renovo, the global automotive software and data company, has selected Parasoft's C/C++test and its Automotive Compliance Pack to aid the safe development, deployment, and operation of ADAS fleets at scale.

"An innovator in advanced automotive data infrastructure, Renovo will utilize Parasoft C/C++test to achieve vital safety and quality goals for their data management platform used for ADAS unified solutions to ensure automotive software safety and security compliance. Parasoft leads the software testing tools industry with the best support for AUTOSAR, CERT, CWE, ISO 26262, and MISRA," said Jason Stinson, Chief Technology Officer at Renovo. "Parasoft's solution offers support for these rules in ready-to-use test configurations with dedicated compliance reporting, which automatically generates the required documentation and significantly reduces the manual overhead of compliance activities, enabling automotive teams to achieve compliance faster and at a lower cost."

With Parasoft's offering, Renovo can reduce time to market by quickly achieving compliance through detecting bad coding practices, vulnerabilities, potential intrusions, and memory problems early in the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

"Renovo is leading and enabling the future of ADAS at scale through its innovative and impressive technology platforms. Parasoft shares Renovo's passion in creating best-in-class offerings. We're excited to be a collaborative partner in this mission to bring about safe, secure, and reliable software to the automotive industry during this revolutionary transition to driverless vehicles," David Hauck, Director of Embedded Sales at Parasoft, said.

Parasoft C/C++test enables Renovo and its customers to develop software that is safe, secure, reliable and deployed to operate autonomous vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). To learn more about Parasoft C/C++test, visit https://www.parasoft.com/products/ctest .

About Renovo

Renovo is an award-winning automotive software company. The Renovo Platform merges software, data management, and automotive-grade safety systems into a unified solution for ADAS fleets. Renovo combines Silicon Valley agility with proven automotive capabilities in a singular commitment to bring ADAS development to the greatest scale, highest safety and lowest cost imaginable. For more information, visit Renovo.Auto .

About Parasoft

Parasoft continuously delivers quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Parasoft supports software organizations as they develop and deploy applications for the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets. Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software, by integrating static and runtime analysis; unit, functional, and API testing; and service virtualization. With our developer testing tools, manager reporting/analytics, and executive dashboarding, Parasoft enables organizations to succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — real-time, safety-critical, secure, agile, continuous testing, and DevOps.

