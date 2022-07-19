|
RenovoRx Appoints James Ahlers To Succeed Christopher Lehman As CFO
(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company RenovoRx, Inc. (RNXT) announced Tuesday the appointment of James Ahlers as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 15, 2022. Ahlers replaces Christopher Lehman, who joined RenovoRx in connection with its initial public offering and is leaving to pursue a new business opportunity.
The company also expanded its finance team with the appointment of Ronald Kocak as Vice President and Controller for RenovoRx.
Ahlers, with over 25 years of experience building life science businesses, served as CFO of Intarcia Therapeutics, Inc. and has held senior finance roles with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Ansan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ahlers has also provided consulting services to multiple public and private life science companies.
Since December 2021, Ahlers has served as a consulting CFO and provided finance advisory services through Danforth Advisors, LLC, a company that provides strategic and operational finance and accounting consulting services to life science companies. He is assuming his role at RenovoRx as a consultant through Danforth. Meanwhile, Kocak has served as RenovoRx's interim controller in a consulting capacity since October 2021. Prior to joining RenovoRx, Kocak was Controller and Senior Director of Finance at Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc.
