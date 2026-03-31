RenovoRx FY25 Net Loss Widens; Expects Completing Enrolment For Phase III TIGeR-PaC In Mid 2026

(RTTNews) - RenovoRx, Inc. (RNXT), a life-sciences company, announced financial results for the full year 2025, reflecting a wider net loss despite revenue growth. In addition, the firm provided a business update.

Following the news in the overnight market, RNXT is down by 3.74% at $1.03.

Company Profile

RenovoRx develops targeted oncology therapies and offers RenovoCath, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved local drug-delivery device.

RenovoRx's patented Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP) therapy platform is designed for targeted therapeutic delivery across the arterial wall near the tumour site to bathe the target tumour, while potentially minimising a therapy's toxicities versus systemic intravenous therapy.

Full Year 2025 Results

Net loss for the year widened to $11.2 million from $8.8 million in the prior year.

Notably,2025 marked the firm's first full year of revenue from RenovoCath and early customer adoption across U.S. cancer centres.

For the full year 2025, Revenue increased to $1.12 million from $0.043 million in the year-ago period, primarily driven by RenovoCath sales.

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $7.02 million as of December 31, 2025.

Additionally, the net proceeds of the recent private placement provide RenovoRx with approximately $13 million in cash and cash equivalents to drive its business toward the key milestones expected in 2026 and 2027.

Upcoming Milestones

RenovoRx continues to advance its ongoing Phase III TIGeR-PaC clinical trial evaluating intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine (IAG) via the RenovoCath device for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Out of 114 randomised patients, 86 events (deaths) were required to complete the final analysis. As of March 24, 2026, 104 patients have been randomised, and 72 events have occurred.

RenovoRx anticipates completing 114 enrollments by the middle of 2026, with final data expected in 2027.

Also, RenovoRx is actively commercialising its TAMP technology and FDA-cleared RenovoCath as a stand-alone device.

RenovoRx continues to estimate that the initial total addressable market for RenovoCath as a stand-alone device is approximately $400 million in peak annual U.S. sales.

"We strongly believe we now have the funding, business plan, leadership, and infrastructure to propel execution across all of our activities as we drive towards important milestones, including breakeven operations and trial data," said Shaun Bagai, Chief Executive Officer of RenovoRx.

RNXT has traded between $0.70 and $1.45 in the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $1.07, down 5.31%.