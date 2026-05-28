RenovoRx Aktie

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WKN DE: A3CYE8 / ISIN: US75989R1077

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28.05.2026 15:00:23

RenovoRx Says FDA Grants Orphan Drug Status For Oxaliplatin To Treat Pancreatic Cancer

(RTTNews) - RenovoRx, Inc. (RNXT), a life sciences company, announced Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for oxaliplatin for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Oxaliplatin is an approved and commonly used chemotherapy.

This is RenovoRx's second ODD in pancreatic cancer, and third designation in total, reflecting the Company's differentiated approach to targeted intra-arterial drug-delivery using RenovoCath.

RenovoRx previously received ODD for intra-arterial gemcitabine delivered via RenovoCath in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) and bile duct cancer.

This designation for oxaliplatin, a platinum-based chemotherapy widely used in pancreatic cancer treatment, further supports the versatility of RenovoRx's novel approach to delivering multiple therapeutic agents directly near the tumor site.

As RenovoRx continues to advance its therapeutic pipeline, it is simultaneously expanding commercialization of RenovoCath as a stand-alone device, driving adoption at leading cancer centers.

RenovoCath, a patented FDA-cleared device, employs a dual-balloon infusion catheter for targeted delivery of therapeutic agents directly near a tumor.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, RNXT is trading on the Nasdaq at $0.93, down $0.005 or 0.53 percent.

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RenovoRx Inc Registered Shs 0,93 -0,13% RenovoRx Inc Registered Shs

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