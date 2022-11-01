Renown Health Expands Partnership with Loyal for Provider Data Management and Physician Search

Benefits consumers with the ability to easily find healthcare providers

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyal , the preferred digital health platform for the nation's leading health systems and hospitals, today announced an expanded partnership to offer provider data management and physician search services for Renown Health , a not-for-profit integrated healthcare network serving over one million people in Nevada, Lake Tahoe, and northeast California.

The partnership will benefit consumers and patients of Renown Health with user-friendly, reliable digital search results when seeking care using clinical and everyday natural language terms. It will also include enterprise-level storage and provider and location data management enhanced with Loyal's comprehensive clinical taxonomy library.

"For most healthcare consumers, finding the right doctor is a tremendous barrier to care. Health systems often struggle to maintain accurate provider directories, and the terms they use to describe provider specialties and services don't always match the way consumers actually search for information. Our solutions tackle these challenges head-on by applying conversational AI and our advanced understanding of consumer intent, informed by millions of past conversations, to guide consumers to the answers they seek," said Brian Gresh, President of Loyal. "We look forward to expanding our partnership with Renown Health to include their use of our comprehensive clinical taxonomy library to automatically map each of their providers' specialties, enhancing physicians' online profiles and improving their searchability."

The expanded partnership reflects the success of Renown Health's implementation of Loyal's chatbot and live chat solution to gauge COVID-19 risk and triage patient care. To illustrate, Loyal's chatbot solution enabled thousands of conversations and searches for appointment booking information while reducing the load on Renown's call center staff.

"Loyal has proven to be a great partner that can quickly and effectively address our needs. We look forward to deploying these additional capabilities for provider search and data management to continue improving the consumer experience for our patients," said Suzanne Bharati Hendery, chief communications and customer officer of Renown Health.

Loyal's taxonomy for provider search works by combining advanced machine learning and natural language processing technology with an ever-growing library of synonyms, keywords, abbreviations, and common misspellings. The result is that consumers find improved accuracy in results, better matching with the appropriate providers, and higher overall satisfaction.

To learn more about Loyal and its full range of solutions to improve the healthcare consumer experience, visit loyalhealth.com.

About Loyal

Founded in 2015, Loyal is a B2B SaaS company dedicated to improving healthcare through better technology. Based in Atlanta, Loyal has a dedicated team of 170 people.

Loyal's consumer health platform offers conversational engagement solutions that utilize machine learning, natural language processing and industry-leading data integration and workflow tools to guide patients as they research, schedule, prepare for, and follow-up on their care.

The company serves some of the largest and most sophisticated health systems in the country with a focus on innovative technology, deep integration, healthcare expertise and active partnership.

About Renown Health

Renown Health is Nevada's largest, not-for-profit integrated healthcare network serving Nevada, Lake Tahoe, and northeast California. With a diverse workforce of more than 6,500 employees, Renown has fostered a longstanding culture of excellence, determination, and innovation. The organization comprises a trauma center, two acute care hospitals, a children's hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, a medical group and urgent care network, and the locally owned not-for-profit insurance company, Hometown Health. Renown is currently enrolling participants in a community-based genetic population health study, the Healthy Nevada Project®. For more information, visit renown.org.

